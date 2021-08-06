Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, OH

3 Things to Know

newswatchman.com
 5 days ago

1. Area residents collect school supplies for children in need. WAVERLY—As the new school year approaches, Operation Christmas Child shoebox packers are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need overseas. Participants are collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Samaritan’s Purse will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.

www.newswatchman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Waverly, OH
County
Pike County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Child#Great Britain#Toys#Packers#Waverly High School#German#Luftwaffe#The Battle Of Britain#Confederate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy