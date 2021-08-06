Cancel
‘Stranger Things’ Teases Season 4 Return With New Trailer

By Matt Singer
It’s almost time to go back to the Upside Down. After three seasons, Stranger Things still ranks among the most popular shows ever on Netflix. The fourth season has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic; the film was just beginning production on Season 4 when the virus began to spread in spring of last year, forcing a halt to the shoot. Production finally resumed in the fall of last year. According to some reports, the show was still shooting more material as of this month. And we’re still waiting for the new episodes.

