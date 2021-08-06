GoPro subscription strategy is "stellar" success, says CEO
GoPro now has 1,160,000 users signed up to its Subscription service, according to its second quarter financial results. The action camera specialist has been pushing the membership scheme, that gets you unlimited cloud storage for your photos and videos, hard. Currently if you buy the latest GoPro Hero9 Black, or the 2019 flagship the GoPro Hero8 Black, direct from its own online stores you get the first year of the subscription scheme for free – and save on the price of the camera.www.digitalcameraworld.com
Comments / 0