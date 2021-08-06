GoPro subscription strategy is "stellar" success, says CEO

We went into reviewing the GoPro Max thinking it was a 360-degree action cam for enthusiasts; we’ve come out realizing everyone could benefit from having one. Hit record and forget about framing (within reason), then edit your footage in the app. The GoPro Max builds on the Insta 360 One X’s success with better quality capture and microphones, doubling up as a vlogging cam and an action cam too. We would have loved 4K single-camera capture and the app experience could use some work, but given everything the Max can do, it’s still a sensational step towards what could be the future of film making.