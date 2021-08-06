Blue Pony legend Parker Filius to hold a clinic on Tuesday at Havre High School

Former Havre High four-time state champion Parker Filius will be home next week, and he'll be conducting a wrestling clinic for kids ages 10 and up. Filius is entering his fourth season at Purdue University, where he reached the NCAA National Championships this past spring. The clinic will be held at the Havre High wrestling room Tuesday at a cost of $40 per grappler. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.. For more information, contact Havre High head wrestling coach Beau Lasalle at 406-945-3107.