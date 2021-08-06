Cancel
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 5 days ago

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...

www.sharecast.com

Business
Economy
Markets
PLC
Financial ReportsShareCast

Avast posts rise in H1 earnings, agrees to be bought by NortonLifeLock

Cybersecurity firm Avast - which has agreed to be bought by US rival NortonLifeLock in a £6.2bn deal - reported a jump in first-half adjusted earnings and revenue on Wednesday as it backed its full-year revenue guidance. 7,220.14. 16:25 11/08/21. 4,160.05. 16:20 11/08/21. 4,143.16. 16:30 11/08/21. 2,217.29. 16:20 11/08/21. -0.57%
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as "H+H" or "the Company") initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businesstheregister.com

Avast, ye takeover lawyers! Norton LifeLock to acquire security rival

The discussions between security vendors NortonLifelock and Avast that The Register reported had reached an advanced stage in July have proved fruitful, to the tune of more than $8 billion. While the deal has been styled as a merger, it will see NortonLifelock acquire all Avast shares and result in...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Deliveroo H1 losses narrow as orders double

Deliveroo said on Wednesday that its first-half pre-tax losses narrowed as orders doubled despite the easing of Covid restrictions. In its first results since the IPO in March, the company said statutory pre-tax losses improved to £104.8m from £128.4m in the first half of last year, with gross transaction value up 102% to £3.4bn, "showing continued strength despite reopening effects and an increasingly tough comparison base".
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 5, 2021 through August 11, 2021. The repurchases...
StocksShareCast

Dividends return as 4Imprint heads towards pre-pandemic growth

The FTSE 250 company said its underlying profit before tax came in at $3.55m for the 26 weeks ended 3 July, rising from $0.25m year-on-year, while its statutory profit before tax was $3.37m, growing from $0.03m. Cash at period end stood at $52.8m, rising from $37.49m at the end of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Sell” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. PFG stock opened at GBX 327.60 ($4.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £830.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a current ratio of 35.64 and a quick ratio of 35.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.19. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 331.60 ($4.33).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.64

Shares of UKCM stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 80.80 ($1.06). 299,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.26. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19.
MarketsShareCast

Broker tips: IAG, Hargreaves Lansdown, Flutter, Restore

Liberum upped its stance on British Airways and Iberia owner IAG to 'buy' from 'hold' on Wednesday as it argued that recent share price weakness offers an attractive entry point. The broker, which kept its price target unchanged at 215.0p, said the path to recovery from the pandemic will be...
EconomyShareCast

Meggitt gets unsolicited takeover approach from TransDigm, shares surge

Meggitt shares surged on Wednesday after the defence and aerospace engineer said he it had received an unsolicited takeover approach from US aerospace manufacturer TransDigm at 900p per share in cash. 23,756.83. 16:30 11/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,160.05. 16:20 11/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,143.16. 16:30 11/08/21. n/a. n/a. 830.00p. 16:17 11/08/21. 16.08%
Stocksmodernreaders.com

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Cut to £103

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 106,000 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EconomyShareCast

Awards under the SigmaRoc Share Incentive Plan

(EPIC: SRC / Market: AIM / Sector: Construction Materials) The Company announces that it received notification on 11 August 2021 from Link Market Services Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustee') that the SIP Trustee awarded ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Directors and PDMRs under the SigmaRoc SIP on 11 August 2021.
StocksShareCast

Bank of America stays at 'buy' on Barclays, eyes increased capital returns

Analysts at Bank of America reiterated their 'buy' recommendation and 225.0p target price for shares of Barclays, telling clients that the lender had demonstrated its balance sheet strength and its commitment to investing in the business. 186.50p. 16:20 11/08/21. 0.60%. 1.12p. 7,220.14. 16:25 11/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,160.05. 16:20 11/08/21. n/a.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 418,846 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 418,846 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that today it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each from J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("JPM Securities"), pursuant to the share buy-back programme previously outlined on 3 August 2021 and detailed in the announcement of 3 August 2021 (the "Programme"). Date...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

