Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).