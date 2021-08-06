Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

The FTSE 100 is expected to open eight points higher on Wednesday, having closed up 0.4% on Tuesday at 7,161.04. Admiral Group shareholders are set to cash in as the motor insurer on Wednesday paid an increased interim dividend and special payout after the sale of its Penguin Portals business. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 115p a share, made up of a normal dividend of 87.9p and special dividend of 27.1p, up 63% year on year. It also declared a further special dividend of 46p as part of the phased return of proceeds from the Penguin Portals comparison businesses.