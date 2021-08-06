Detection of Citrus Disease, Huanglongbing, in Oceanside – New Quarantine Area Established

Detection Marks First Time Plant Disease Has Been Found in San Diego County. Sacramento CA— The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has declared a quarantine in north San Diego County following the detection of the citrus disease Huanglongbing (HLB), or citrus greening, in two citrus trees on one residential property in the city of Oceanside. This is the first time the plant disease, which does not harm people but is deadly to citrus, has been detected in San Diego County. CDFA is working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the San Diego County Agricultural Commissioner on this cooperative project.