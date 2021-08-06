Penn Yan unveils new mural that focuses on the area’s rich history

A new mural has been added on East Elm Street in Penn Yan.

Local artists worked together to create a mural representative of the history of the local area.

Artists included graphic designer Paulina Garcés Reid, sculptors Sam Castner and Lindsey Dean, and New York City-based illustrator and muralist Carla Torres.

They started on July 26 and continued until finished.

The decision for the design was decided upon by the community with input sessions and online feedback.

The mural focuses on Abraham Wagener (the “father” of Penn Yan), Nation of Indians, and Jemima Wilkinson. There’s a farmer as well as a tractor, horse and buggy, and various elements that the encompass Penn Yan.

