Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan unveils new mural that focuses on the area’s rich history

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFb1Y_0bK6LhLX00

A new mural has been added on East Elm Street in Penn Yan.

Local artists worked together to create a mural representative of the history of the local area.

Artists included graphic designer Paulina Garcés Reid, sculptors Sam Castner and Lindsey Dean, and New York City-based illustrator and muralist Carla Torres.

They started on July 26 and continued until finished.

The decision for the design was decided upon by the community with input sessions and online feedback.

The mural focuses on Abraham Wagener (the “father” of Penn Yan), Nation of Indians, and Jemima Wilkinson. There’s a farmer as well as a tractor, horse and buggy, and various elements that the encompass Penn Yan.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
City
New York City, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Android#Nation Of Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
iPad
Related
Wolcott, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Krupke Memorial Scholarship awarded to Wolcott student

A Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association Inc. Bruce W. Krupke Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Sydney Reppi of Wolcott. Applicants for the scholarship need to be an immediate family member of a current NDSA or a member company, or a student member of NDSA. They must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate or trade student for the 2021-22 year and carry a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Bakery celebrates grand opening in Downtown Ithaca today

Have a tip for the newsroom, press release, local event listing or digital content to share? Send it here. Support our mission by visiting patreon.com/fl1 and becoming a monthly subscriber. Ithaca is celebrating the grand opening of Rashida Sawyer Bakery today at their new location. The bakery has moved to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy