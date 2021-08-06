Leaders grow frustrated as Cuomo refuses resignation and impeachment process has not begun

With the release of the Attorney General’s investigation into allegations made against Cuomo for sexual harassment, the demand for him to step down or be impeached grows.

Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara of Rotterdam said the impeachment process should begin immediately, nothing exists to hinder it.

Cuomo appears to be ignoring the calls for his resignation, and the Assembly Judiciary Committee says that with the investigation coming to a close, articles of impeachment against him will be considered.

Governor Cuomo has until August 13 to submit any additional evidence he might have.

Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler says Cuomo should not have a week nor should the investigation continue- he thinks they need to be brought back to Albany to vote on Articles of Impeachment.

Lawler is also re-introducing a bill that would change the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge.

