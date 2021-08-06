7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (August 9-15)
A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner and a shopping list. Recipes include macros and WW Points. While I know it is still early for those of us up north, some kids are already back, or going back to school this week!!! Crazy! I am thankful that we still have another few weeks to enjoy lazy summer days before Madison has to go back. For those that are heading back and looking for an easy school lunch, try my BLT Roll Ups with Turkey and Avocado and for a quick after school snack try my Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap or these Veggie Shooters and sneak in some extra vegetables!www.skinnytaste.com
