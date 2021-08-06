Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Regents adopt student athletes’ name-image likeness policy

Black Hills Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE — The South Dakota Board of Regents has adopted policy to govern the commercial use of student athletes’ name, image, and likeness at the six public universities the board oversees. The policy establishes a basic framework under which the universities and their student athletes may operate, subject to any...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pierre#Northern State University#U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportshailvarsity.com

Name, Image and Likeness Education Front of Mind for Players and Parents

The topic of name, image and likeness is changing the landscape of college athletics. Educating players and parents about NIL was one of the goals of the Future50 event put on by the Warren Academy. The 30-minute presentation introduced Opendorse to the players and showed how the company partners with athletes. Braly Keller and Tucker McHugh—two NIL specialists—instructed the athletes and their parents and showed how to best be proactive. That way they can hit the ground running when they get to college.
Ohio Statebwyellowjackets.com

Baldwin Wallace Announces Name, Image and Likeness Policy

BEREA, OHIO – Baldwin Wallace University Director of Athletics Steve Thompson in accordance with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and State of Ohio has announced the University's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Policy. BW supports scholar-athletes receiving compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness from sources...
College SportsYellowhammer News

Tuberville: Federal government will have to intervene in ‘name, image and likeness’ issue — ‘NCAA can’t seem to get the job done’

Earlier this summer, NCAA rules changes and state laws went into effect that changed college athletes’ ability to sell the rights to their names, images and likenesses. However, different states have different rules, which could inevitably create problems for the NCAA’s ability to maintain some semblance of a level playing field for college athletics.
Lubbock, TXUniversity Daily

New regents, student regent sworn in at the Board of Regents meeting

The Board of Regents for the Texas Tech System convened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, in the Tech System Building. Prior to the board convening into session, the three new regents, Arcilia Acosta, Cody Campbell and Pat Gordon, were sworn by Vice Chairman Mark Griffin into office along with the newly appointed student regent, Keaghan Holt.
Omaha, NEomavs.com

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)

Beginning July 1, 2021, student-athletes are permitted to earn compensation for their name, image or likeness. Below is helpful information for student-athletes (SAs), prospective student-athletes (PSAs), supporters of Omaha Athletics and employees of University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO). NIL Information.
College Sportsnsjonline.com

JOHNSON: College athletes will need prudent counsel in the Name, Image and Likeness era

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness. NIL is a massive game changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash if NIL had been passed in their time. My mind flashed back to the early 1980s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia, and I shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us to snap a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my graduate school years at Ohio State in the mid-1990s. George, who owns Eddie George’s Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark “pancake” blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.
Nacogdoches, TXsfasu.edu

SFA Regents honor donors with business building namings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents approved the naming of two areas in the McGee Business Building during the recent quarterly meeting. The Gerald and Candy Schlief Lobby on the first floor of the building was named in honor of longtime SFA supporters Jerry...
High Schoolcnycentral.com

NYSPHSAA to vote on allowing high school athletes to benefit off name, image, likeness

LATHAM, NY — High school athletes in New York State could soon start profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL). The proposal came up this week at New York State Public High School Athletic Association's (NYSPHSAA) annual committee meeting in the Catskills. It would revise the 'amateur rule', which currently prohibits high school athletes from capitalizing on their athletic fame by receiving gifts or money. The vote by the Executive Committee will take place on October 20.
Collegesmsutexas.edu

MSU Texas Board of Regents Names Trail in Honor of President Shipley

In its final quarterly meeting before the University transitions to the Texas Tech University System on Sept. 1, the MSU Texas Board of Regents recognized President Suzanne Shipley’s upcoming retirement with the renaming of the Sikes Lake Trail to the Suzanne Shipley Trail. “Dr. Shipley and her husband, Randall Wadsworth,...
College SportsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: College athletes are already well compensated

Your July 20 editorial [“College athletes deserve compensation”] brings up some valid points, while dismissing or overlooking others. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that college athletes have the right to earn money from sponsorships, personal appearances and endorsements as well as autographs. The ruling covers “name, image and likeness” of student-athletes.
Baton Rouge, LADaily Iberian

Board of Regents approves policy on power-based violence

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Board of Regents announced Tuesday the adoption of a Uniform Policy on Power-Based Violence. The policy is meant to address what the Board of Regents refers to as "significant system failures relating to addressing sexual misconduct on campuses." A news release from the organization provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy