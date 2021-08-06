WGI gives back through NASCAR foundation

The RACE foundation at Watkins Glen International has plans to give back to the community surrounding it.

The RACE foundation works through the NASCAR foundation and focuses on improving the lives of children with the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

RACE, or Racing And Community Enrichment, focuses specifically on underserved youth populations.

Mike Gardner, the track marketing manager at WGI, says they’ve done Meals on Wheels, meal delivery in Elmira, and helped the Food Bank in the Southern Tier during the pandemic.

After the race was cancelled due to the pandemic, Gardner said they put a greater focus into helping their community first and foremost.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)