Watkins Glen, NY

WGI gives back through NASCAR foundation

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
The RACE foundation at Watkins Glen International has plans to give back to the community surrounding it.

The RACE foundation works through the NASCAR foundation and focuses on improving the lives of children with the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

RACE, or Racing And Community Enrichment, focuses specifically on underserved youth populations.

Mike Gardner, the track marketing manager at WGI, says they’ve done Meals on Wheels, meal delivery in Elmira, and helped the Food Bank in the Southern Tier during the pandemic.

After the race was cancelled due to the pandemic, Gardner said they put a greater focus into helping their community first and foremost.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

