Supreme Court orders resentencing in manslaughter case

PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a Yankton man be resentenced for manslaughter. Jameson Mitchell pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Lucas Smith outside a Yankton bar in April of 2019. The two had fought inside the bar and then were ejected through different doors. The 22-year-old Mitchell retrieved a handgun from his apartment and returned to the alley outside the bar. Mitchell argued the gun was for his protection.