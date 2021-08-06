Cancel
Pierre, SD

Supreme Court orders resentencing in manslaughter case

Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a Yankton man be resentenced for manslaughter. Jameson Mitchell pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Lucas Smith outside a Yankton bar in April of 2019. The two had fought inside the bar and then were ejected through different doors. The 22-year-old Mitchell retrieved a handgun from his apartment and returned to the alley outside the bar. Mitchell argued the gun was for his protection.

www.bhpioneer.com

