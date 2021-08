WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a letter, the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) is calling on Congress to act quickly to provide permanent protection and a path to citizenship for all Dreamers who have lived in America since they were children and are building their lives here in the United States, the only country many of them have ever known. Following a recent Texas U.S. District Court decision that struck down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, mayors have pledged to work with Congress to quickly advance action that ensures that all Dreamers are protected from deportation and have a path to citizenship.