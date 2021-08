The days of “being lucky” are gone. Companies that thought they were safe from cyber attacks are now just fully at risk, and the “It won’t happen to me” mentality needs to change. Let’s do a quick recap of the most recent cyber events: increased ransomware on hospitals and health-care facilities; hacks on major supply chains and critical infrastructure organizations like SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, JBS and Kaseya; and executive orders and mandates pushing stricter cybersecurity protocols. Malicious attacks are rising from sophisticated criminal hacking groups, and there’s a continuous proliferation of larger companies being targeted. And when these companies are attacked, their reach goes beyond their organizational walls.