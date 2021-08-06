Eighteen Jones College Cosmetology students ready for work
ELLISVILLE – After studying and working in the Cosmetology clinical lab for the past year, 18 Jones College students have graduated from the Cosmetology Technology Program. During a special graduation ceremony, Grace Bower, Sophie Coxwell, Abby Daughtry, Molly Dyess, Catherine Hunter, Hannah Husband, Elizabeth Jones, Rachael Jones, Breunna McCann, Jeremiah McFarland, Dajah Miller, Janie Parish, Katelyn Reid, Allison Richardson, Evelyn Sullins, Calin Taylor, Bryanna Weems, and Tiffany White earned their Career Certificate of Completion.
