Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Eighteen Jones College Cosmetology students ready for work

By Sue Honea
mageenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ELLISVILLE – After studying and working in the Cosmetology clinical lab for the past year, 18 Jones College students have graduated from the Cosmetology Technology Program. During a special graduation ceremony, Grace Bower, Sophie Coxwell, Abby Daughtry, Molly Dyess, Catherine Hunter, Hannah Husband, Elizabeth Jones, Rachael Jones, Breunna McCann, Jeremiah McFarland, Dajah Miller, Janie Parish, Katelyn Reid, Allison Richardson, Evelyn Sullins, Calin Taylor, Bryanna Weems, and Tiffany White earned their Career Certificate of Completion.

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jo Richardson#Ellisville#Gpa#Salutatorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Jones County, MSprentissheadlight.com

Parish earns highest honors at Jones College

After studying and working in the Cosmetology clinical lab for the past year, 18 Jones College students have graduated from the Cosmetology Technology Program. During a special graduation ceremony, Grace Bower, Sophie Coxwell, Abby Daughtry, Molly Dyess, Catherine Hunter, Hannah Husband, Elizabeth Jones, Rachael Jones, Breunna McCann, Jeremiah McFarland, Dajah Miller, Janie Parish, Katelyn Reid, Allison Richardson, Evelyn Sullins, Calin Taylor, Bryanna Weems, and Tiffany White earned their Career Certificate of Completion.
Jones County, MSWDAM-TV

Jones College gets ready for fall semester

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is a week and a half away from starting its fall semester 2021. The college hosted its last student orientation Friday, helping future bobcats get ready for the new year. “‘Jones Up Close’ is our new student orientation. We do this every year....
Richton, MSimpact601.com

Jones College’s Kayleigh Byrd earns new PTK Scholarship

Jones College pharmacy technology sophomore, Kayleigh Byrd of Neely is one of only 25 recipients to earn a new scholarship offered by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, an international honor society for two-year colleges. The PTK and Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship is worth $250 to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee for the 2020 Richton High School graduate.
Collegesceoworld.biz

5 Stereotypes Surrounding College Students

Being a college student is an enthralling time of life. You are not a kid anymore and can do what you wish with your time. Most college students experience the adjustment to maturity easier than anyone else. However, practically every student will confront some type of stereotyping. Growing into adolescence as a student is distinct and sometimes challenging, with challenging attitudes and treatment coming from schoolmates, instructors, or other individuals. Thus, it’s crucial to be in charge of yourself to preserve your inner wellbeing and comfort.
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Miles College clears student accounts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College students who fought through a pandemic-ravaged school year are starting this year with a huge lift. The college has used just over $2 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money to clear the balances of all its students. Michael Johnson, Miles’ Vice President of enrollment explains the administration began discussing how to use the CARES Act funding to help students late last year .
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

LCCC culinary arts students prove they are career-ready

A group of nearly a dozen Lorain County Community College culinary arts students, graduates and faculty spent up to three weeks helping Good Eats Group open its first Ohio restaurant. Sono Wood Fired, a four-time Michelin-recognized restaurant known for its authentic Tuscany-influenced Italian cuisine, opened July 29 at Easton Town...
Collegesarcamax.com

Time to Pay for College. Are You Ready?

Parents of college students starting the fall semester have come to the moment of truth — the moment when it’s time to start paying out all that money they’ve been saving and borrowing. There are some rules involved in how you spend scholarship and grant money, as well as money...
Collegesmarketplace.org

Letting students work and learn during a unique college gap year

For decades, thousands of students have postponed the start of a college education to experience a “gap year,” typically a period of travel, volunteering or working to save money for tuition. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to re-evaluate their college plans. About 120,000 more high school graduates opted to...
Collegesmageenews.com

30 Practical Nursing Graduates from Jones College

ELLISVILLE – Thirty new, Practical Nursing graduates from Jones College are entering the profession at the most critical time. They were challenged during their education and will most likely continue to be challenged in their careers. Director of the Practical Nursing Program at Jones, Amy Myers said she is proud of their accomplishments, and she is confident they are prepared to make a positive impact in the medical profession.
Morgantown, WVWeirton Daily Times

Colleges extending students a hand

The past 18 months have presented many challenges for our nation in dealing with COVID-19, with public education being one of the most impacted areas. Students from grade school through college had to learn how to learn virtually; teachers and professors had to learn how to effectively communicate a lesson through a video meeting platform; and parents — some of whom lost their employment — had to worry about how to pay for their child’s education.
Jamestown, NYObserver

JCC honors students in College Connections

Jamestown Community College recently honored 58 area high school students from throughout southwestern New York as the 2020-21 students of the year in the College Connections program. In selecting the students of the year, schools were asked to consider College Connections participants who had embraced the challenges of completing college...
Collegesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

College students are returning to Orangeburg

Aug. 11—It's been since 2020 that many S.C. State and Claflin students have seen each other in person. With the coronavirus pandemic pushing most classes to online status for much of the last three semesters, the neighboring universities have had only a limited number of students on campus. That is...
Collegesmageenews.com

Jones Announces Summer Session Honors

ELLISVILLE -Jones College has announced the 2021 Summer Session honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List–4.0; Dean’s List–3.99-3.5: Faculty List–3.49-3.0. Jones College Summer Session 2021 Honor Roll. Presidents List. Smith Mize: Joseph Drew...
Raleigh, NCwaketech.edu

College Welcomes Students to Fall Semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 16, 2021) – Wake Tech welcomed more than 21,000 degree-seeking students today on the first day of the fall semester. Many are preparing for careers in healthcare, IT, and skilled trades to meet the record number of job openings in the area as the pandemic remains. The...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Local colleges bring back students

Rochester, N.Y. — The second day of move-in at Rochester Institute of Technology might not be the way parents pictured it, but many, like Lynn Donoghue, are happy their children will be in school. "I thought maybe a month ago we wouldn't have to do it, but with everything going...

Comments / 0

Community Policy