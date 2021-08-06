Eighteen Jones College Cosmetology students ready for work

Being a college student is an enthralling time of life. You are not a kid anymore and can do what you wish with your time. Most college students experience the adjustment to maturity easier than anyone else. However, practically every student will confront some type of stereotyping. Growing into adolescence as a student is distinct and sometimes challenging, with challenging attitudes and treatment coming from schoolmates, instructors, or other individuals. Thus, it’s crucial to be in charge of yourself to preserve your inner wellbeing and comfort.