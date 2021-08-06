Michael Guest Updates on Transportation and Infrastructure Actions
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last week, two bills I have been working to pass were approved by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (T&I). The Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility (E-BRIDGE) Act, which I co-led with T&I Ranking Member Sam Graves, and H.R. 2220, a bill to achieve cost savings in Federal real estate, which I introduced, were both approved in the committee.mageenews.com
Comments / 0