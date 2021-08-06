Michael Guest Updates on Transportation and Infrastructure Actions

Today, about 2% of new U.S. car sales are electric vehicles. By 2030, President Biden wants that portion to be 50%. That goal is all part of a new executive order released today. The Biden administration also announced stricter emissions and fuel economy standards for gas cars. Meanwhile, the massive infrastructure package the Senate's now considering sets aside money for electric vehicle charging stations, for zero-emissions buses and for public transit, meaning right now, there's a lot of alignment between the president's agenda on climate change and his agenda on transportation.