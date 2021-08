Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old and has never looked better. How does she do it? With iron discipline and a trick you can hardly believe!. For over 30 years, Jennifer Aniston, 52, has been one of the most talented women in the film industry. And definitely among the hottest. She has always retained her naturalness, as well as her iconic haircut. Also striking: Your body does not seem to age over the years, but to become fitter and more trained. How does she do it?