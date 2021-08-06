Missouri utilities could see new aggregation rules: What to know
A recent order from the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) may mean the end of a rule that has governed Missouri’s utility companies for more than a decade. FERC issued an order in September removing language restricting distributed energy resource (DER) aggregators from participating in service markets operated by Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) and Independent System Operators (ISO) — both of which handle electric grid operations. DER aggregators collect and condense data regarding “any resource located on the distribution system, any subsystem thereof or behind a customer meter” and assist systems with planning and resource management.themissouritimes.com
