Missouri utilities could see new aggregation rules: What to know

themissouritimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent order from the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) may mean the end of a rule that has governed Missouri’s utility companies for more than a decade. FERC issued an order in September removing language restricting distributed energy resource (DER) aggregators from participating in service markets operated by Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) and Independent System Operators (ISO) — both of which handle electric grid operations. DER aggregators collect and condense data regarding “any resource located on the distribution system, any subsystem thereof or behind a customer meter” and assist systems with planning and resource management.

