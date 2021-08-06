Cancel
Rochester, NY

Connections: Discussing the ethical implications of fast fashion

Cover picture for the articleHave you heard of fast fashion? According to Vox, the concept came about in the 1990s, when the retailer Zara abandoned fashion seasons for "the thrill of constant novelty." Now, hundreds to thousands of new styles are available from different retailers at low prices every week or even every day. Members of Gen Z were born during the height of fast fashion, and many depend on the availability of trendy clothes at low prices.

