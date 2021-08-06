Cancel
AFC East Roundtable Discussion w/Mike from DolphinsTalk.com

By DolphinsTalk Staff
dolphinstalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Oliva from DolphinsTalk.com joined the Forever I Love Atlanta Sports Podcast on Thursday evening to represent the Miami Dolphins in a 2021 AFC East preview discussion. Since the Falcons play the entire AFC East this 2021 season the podcast wanted to have on a fellow podcaster of each of the teams in the AFC East to give a run-down of their team and thoughts and expectations on how their team will do this year. A lot of interesting discussions took place on the show such as will Zach Wilson’s Mom derail the Jets 2021 season, what will Tua be in 2021, how good can the Bills be this upcoming season, and more. No member of a Patriots podcast would agree to come on and needless to say, they weren’t missed as all AFC East representatives found it easy to take shots at the current Patriots team.

