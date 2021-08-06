AFC East Roundtable Discussion w/Mike from DolphinsTalk.com

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Tom are back to talk about all things in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They break down and talk about the big news from Sunday that the Dolphins and superstar cornerback Xavien Howard have agreed to terms on a restructured contract to satisfy Howard and his agent for the 2021 season. Who won this battle? What did Howard get in 2021? And what does this mean next offseason and in 2022 as there is some specific language that tells us we will be back in this same spot next Feb/March. There is a report out that the Dolphins are looking for offensive tackle depth and are willing to trade for an offensive tackle. We look at some of the current talent on the Dolphins offensive line heading into this year and where does Miami need some help as of now. Plus, we talk about Sunday’s training camp practice and what took place on the field. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.