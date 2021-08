The first six entries in the Final Fantasy series continue to be considered among the best JRPGs ever released, decades after their original launch. Despite some of them being quite dated in terms of visuals and gameplay mechanics, these games still hold a dear place in the heart of fans, who had the chance to revisit these classics via different ports released on PC and consoles in the past few years. And a new chance of reliving these classics has now arrived with the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, a new series that aims to present players with the most accurate recreation of the first six entries in the series.