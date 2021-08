“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. Wednesday’s ninth race at Saratoga is the fourth running of the Mahony Stakes, a five and one half furlong sprint on the turf exclusively for three year olds. The morning line odds indicate how evenly matched this field is, with a 5/2 favorite, two at 7/2, two more at 9/2 and three others at 15/1. While there have been a few Midlantic runners who have flown under the radar in stakes races this meet, the two winners, Caravel and Knicks Go, were clear-cut contenders who won their races convincingly. Two more clear contenders will take a shot here in the ungraded Mahony as Maryland breds Jaxon Traveler and Sky’s Not Falling look to win in their second tries at the Spa.