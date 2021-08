A part of early type stars is characterised by strong dipole magnetic field that is modified by the outflow of dense wind from the stellar surface. At some distance from the surface (above the Alfven radius), the wind drives the magnetic field into the reconnection in the equatorial region of the dipole magnetic field. We propose that electrons accelerated in these reconnection regions can be responsible for efficient comptonization of stellar radiation producing gamma-ray emission. We investigate the propagation of electrons in the equatorial region of the magnetosphere by including their advection with the equatorial wind. The synchrotron and IC spectra are calculated assuming that a significant part of the wind energy is transferred to relativistic electrons. As an example, the parameters of luminous, strongly magnetized star HD 37022 ($\Theta^1$ Ori C) are considered. The IC gamma-ray emission is predicted to be detected either in the GeV energy range by the Fermi-LAT telescope or in the sub-TeV energies by the Cherenkov Telescope Array. However, since the stellar winds are often time variable and the magnetic axis can be inclined to the rotational axis of the star, the gamma-ray emission is expected to show variability with the rotational period of the star and, on a longer time scale, with the stellar circle of the magnetic activity. Those features might serve as tests of the proposed scenario for gamma-ray emission from single, luminous stars.