Beer Bourbon & BBQ Fest 2021 Embraced Summer BBQ Spirit in Brooklyn
This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. This past weekend, the 12th annual Beer Bourbon & BBQ Festival in Brooklyn brought together hundreds of barbecue lovers, bourbon drinkers, and everything in between. The event was held at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, with ample room for crowds inside and outside the space.www.nycbbq.com
