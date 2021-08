Gold markets fluctuated on Tuesday as we continue to look at the gold market through the prism of whether or not inflation is a major issue. The CPI number coming out on Wednesday might have something to say about where we go next as well, because if the inflationary numbers are too strong, it may make the yields spike in America. As a general rule, if the fear of inflation is starting to stoke the idea of the Federal Reserve tightening, it makes the idea of holding paper much more palatable than paying for storage when it comes to gold.