Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were dressed to the nines when they stepped out at a charity gala in Capri, Italy. See the stunning pics!. New mom Katy Perry, 36, and her beau Orlando Bloom, 44, looked incredibly chic on the red carpet at the star-studded UNICEF summer gala in Capri, Italy on July 31. The “Roar” hitmaker stunned in a black gown as she got cosy with a very dapper looking Orlando. The singer’s dress featured ruffled grey detailing at the sleeves, and black bows on the sleeves. She accessorized with glitzy silver earrings and slicked her blonde hair in a sleek up do. Meanwhile, the actor donned a dark blue blazer with cream chinos, a white shirt and suede brown loafers.