Garrett County Traffic Stop Results In Two Arrests For Guns, Drugs

A traffic stop by an alert trooper in Garrett County last night led to the recovery of guns, drugs and the arrests of two suspects, one of whom was wanted in Georgia.

The suspects are identified as Earnest Moreland III, 34, of Decatur, GA, and Donnell Lipscomb, 39, of Essex, Md. Both were charged with more than one dozen counts each related to the illegal possession of guns and drugs. Both were ordered held without bond, following their initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. yesterday, a Maryland state trooper from the McHenry Barrack was working radar speed enforcement on I-68 near Grantsville. He stopped a westbound 2004 Ford Crown Victoria for exceeding the speed limit and found it occupied by Moreland, who was driving, and Lipscomb. A wanted check found Moreland was wanted on a warrant from Georgia for violation of probation on an armed robbery charge. Further investigation by the trooper led to a K-9 scan of the car and a positive alert by the drug dog.

During the probable cause search of the car, troopers found more than 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of suspected cocaine and a small amount of marijuana, along with scales, plastic baggies and empty gel caps, all used in the packaging and sale of illegal drugs. Troopers also found a rifle, a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol in the car. A check with the Maryland Gun Center determined both suspects are prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

Both suspects were arrested, charged, processed and taken before a court commissioner for a bond hearing.