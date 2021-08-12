Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garrett County, MD

Garrett County Traffic Stop Results In Two Arrests For Guns, Drugs

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiiZJ_0bK6CVEy00

A traffic stop by an alert trooper in Garrett County last night led to the recovery of guns, drugs and the arrests of two suspects, one of whom was wanted in Georgia.

The suspects are identified as Earnest Moreland III, 34, of Decatur, GA, and Donnell Lipscomb, 39, of Essex, Md. Both were charged with more than one dozen counts each related to the illegal possession of guns and drugs. Both were ordered held without bond, following their initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. yesterday, a Maryland state trooper from the McHenry Barrack was working radar speed enforcement on I-68 near Grantsville. He stopped a westbound 2004 Ford Crown Victoria for exceeding the speed limit and found it occupied by Moreland, who was driving, and Lipscomb. A wanted check found Moreland was wanted on a warrant from Georgia for violation of probation on an armed robbery charge. Further investigation by the trooper led to a K-9 scan of the car and a positive alert by the drug dog.

During the probable cause search of the car, troopers found more than 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of suspected cocaine and a small amount of marijuana, along with scales, plastic baggies and empty gel caps, all used in the packaging and sale of illegal drugs. Troopers also found a rifle, a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol in the car. A check with the Maryland Gun Center determined both suspects are prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

Both suspects were arrested, charged, processed and taken before a court commissioner for a bond hearing.

Comments / 7

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MD
State
Georgia State
Garrett County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Grantsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Garrett County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Ga#The Maryland Gun Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Severn Man Arrested Following Seizure of Cocaine, Xanax and Suboxone on Route 97

A Severn man was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police officers following a drug seizure on Route 97. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a Maroon Ford Taurus in the area of Crain Highway and Route 97 in Glen Burnie for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers received information that led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of 10.7 grams of suspected Cocaine, 61 Xanax bars, several Suboxone strips, THC wax, and $880.00 U.S. currency.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Harwood Shooting Leaves Female Victim, Male Suspect Dead

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Sentence For Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Rasheed Mickens, age 35, of Catonsville, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Crofton Man Arrested in Virginia On Gun Charge Following Dispute With Tow Truck Driver

Authorities in Virginia arrested a man from Crofton after he allegedly shot a gun during a dispute with a tow truck driver. On August 07, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Houser Drive and Courthouse Road for a reported shooting. Deputies arrived within minutes and found the tow truck driver blocking the suspect vehicle from leaving the area.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena Sentenced for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Drugs in Home Located in School Zone

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena was sentenced to 20 years in prison suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration with the first five years without parole. Brown entered a guilty plea on August 3, 2021 to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Brown, who illegally distributed drugs in a school zone, is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning firearms.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Killed During Crash in Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Glen Burnie. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., on August 5, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Overnight Harwood Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Apparent Domestic Related Murder-Suicide

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Chillum, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Prince George County Drug Dealer Caught with Two Kilograms of Cocaine Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge

Ludin Alfredo Ipina-Ipina, age 33, of Chillum, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 2,000 grams of cocaine. According to his guilty plea, from July 2020 to November 2020, Ipina sold various quantities of cocaine on three instances to co-conspirators: in July 2020, Ipina sold 21.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $1,600; in August 2020, Ipina sold 55.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $3,600; in September 2020, Ipina sold 167.8 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $10,000.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Two Kilograms of Cocaine

Alexander Traveled Across State Lines to Acquire and Distribute Two Kilograms of Cocaine; Alexander Possessed a Firearm in Furtherance of His Drug Trafficking Activities. Greenbelt, Maryland – Ian Carlton Alexander a/k/a “Shawn Alexander”, age 49, of Towson, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen, Mother of Abandoned Newborn Arrested by Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police has arrested a Glen Burnie teen after recently leaving her newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:15 a.m. officers responded for report of an abandoned newborn female infant found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. Several officers along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department Medic Unit responded. The newborn infant was transported to an area hospital for care.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie After Driving Two Men, One Juvenile From Baltimore

Two men and a juvenile were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman who had driven them from Baltimore to Glen Burnie. On August 8, 2021, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Burton Court for an armed robbery of a citizen that just occurred. The victim advised that she had given three males a ride to the location from Baltimore City for cash. When they arrived at the destination, she asked for her fare and one of the men pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Bail Denied For Severn Man Accused of Crashing Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing One Person

Bail has been denied for the man accused of driving his vehicle into a family home in Brooklyn Park, and subsequently killing one person. Christopher Davis, 49, of Deerfield Way in Severn, appeared before Annapolis District Court Judge Megan Johnson on charges related to the impaired driving crash that killed 68 year old Gerald Patrick Keogh, Jr. Her honor ordered Davis to remain held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Prince George’s County. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 23, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Mulberry Street in Laurel, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

Comments / 7

Community Policy