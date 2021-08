Though it took some time in the wine world for Sauvignon Blanc to become the popular white wine that it is today, it has evolved into a notable wine for those who partake in drinking it. Known for its refreshing and crisp nature, Sauvignon Blanc is also very aromatic with high acidity. The grapes' qualities translated into the bottle are what have made it one of the most popular varietals in the U.S., but that wasn't always the case.