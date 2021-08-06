Cancel
Public Health

How to help slow the spread of the Delta variant

By David Caraccio
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta variant now makes up more than 93% of all new COVID-19 cases as it continues to spread across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Daniel Rhoads, a microbiologist for Cleveland Clinic, talked about actions to take to help stop the highly contagious...

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
SciencePosted by
Salon

Some researchers fear the lambda variant could be even more dangerous than delta

Right now the world's attention is on COVID-19's delta variant, and rightly so. The mutated virus is, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), able to spread as easily as chickenpox and could be more dangerous to unvaccinated people than ordinary COVID-19. It is currently overtaking the United States, and is now the most prevalent new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Public Healthlocalsyr.com

Does the Delta variant cause different symptoms?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — The masks are back, and the pressure is on to get more people vaccinated as the Delta variant rages across the country. You may be wondering if the Delta variant having different symptoms than other variants. The answer is maybe. There are reports here in the U.S....
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC: Fourth Case of Melioidosis Found in United States

TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of the rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the latest case in Georgia is...
Public Healthdeseret.com

If you got COVID-19, can you still get the delta variant?

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to create spikes and surges of the virus throughout the country, mainly among the unvaccinated. But what about the previously infected? Can you get the delta variant after previously having COVID-19? Can you get the delta variant after having COVID-19? It’s unclear...
HealthEsquire

What Is the Delta Plus Variant? Here’s What Experts Know About It So Far.

Public health officials in South Korea have reported the country’s first two cases of the Delta Plus coronavirus variant. The variant, which is a mutation of the highly contagious Delta variant responsible for the recent surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases, was first identified in India. “The first case [in South...
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Delta Variant: 4 Things You Should Know

The COVID-19 Delta variant is the most prominent strain within the U.S. Here’s what you should know. The COVID-19 Delta variant is on everyone’s minds. While several countries have taken great strides in inoculating their population, this variant has been making appearances in a variety of places, including the U.S.
Posted by
Becca Ballard

The COVID Delta Variant Has Arrived: What This Means

You probably have heard the rumors, or thought they were rumors at least, but the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is explosively spreading. Fears of the unknown now with this new variant is threatening to throw restaurant owners, workers, and diners alike into further uncertainty.
Public Healthcbs17

Can you get the delta variant if you’ve already had COVID-19? Doctor explains

(NEXSTAR) – As the delta variant makes COVID-19 more infectious than ever, do people who’ve already had COVID-19 need to worry about reinfection?. “Yes and no,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. “Because immunity varies significantly from person to person after natural infection, there is no guarantee that a particular individual will have an immunological response.”
Public HealthThe Guardian

America is flying blind when it comes to the Delta variant

The Delta variant was first identified in the United States in April and by May it was well onto its exponential growth curve, doubling every 10-12 days, as the basis for Covid infections, now reaching over 96% prevalence. Ironically, on 1 May, the CDC announced it would stop monitoring post-vaccination breakthrough infections unless they led to hospitalizations or deaths. This decision can be seen as exceptionally ill-advised and has led to a country flying blind in its attempt to confront its fourth wave of infections – one that has rapidly led to well over 100,000 new cases per day and more than 60,000 hospitalizations, both higher than the US first and second pandemic waves. It is unfathomable that we do not know how many of these are occurring in people who were vaccinated.

