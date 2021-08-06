The Ally Challenge is Just 3 Weeks Away at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc

Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI — August 6, 2021. The 4th Ally Challenge presented by McLaren starts tournament play on Friday, August 27th, 2021. Last year’s winner, Jim Furyk, will be on hand to defend his championship along with the biggest names in PGA Champions Tour golf. Ally Challenge 2019 tournament winner Jerry Kelly and major champions Retief Goosen, Mark O’Meara, and John Daly recently confirmed their expected attendance at the event to be held at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.