Motley Crue tribute band Red Hott will play Friday night at the last Rendezvous on Riverview of the season.

The free concert starts at 5:30 at Riverview Park .

Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed will also be at the concert to hand out free swag. Follow Sabrina on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout the night.

Those attending are encouraged to support local vendors and not bring coolers.