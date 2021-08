This story originally appeared on Business Insider. Yelp released a new safety measure to help businesses share COVID-19 vaccine requirements for their customers and staff. The new feature, which is the latest addition to the platform's COVID-19 safety section, will allow businesses in the restaurant, food, and nightlife industries to specify if proof of vaccination is required for customers and whether or not all employees are fully vaccinated, according to a statement released by Yelp on Thursday.