Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Living Under Conservatorship: Women Forced To Take Birth Control, Get Sterilized

boisestatepublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship for the first time this June when she made a stunning allegation that her father’s team prevented her from removing an IUD. “I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control#Sterilizations#Black Women#The Nation#Conservatorships#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Suffers Legal Loss in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' fight to have father Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate has hit a setback as the judge denied a request from the pop star's attorney to move up a landmark hearing, NBC News reports. Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected Monday the petition to advance the hearing filed last week by Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
CelebritiesPosted by
Salon

Why conservatorships like the one controlling Britney Spears can lead to abuse

This article was originally published on The Conversation. "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Britney Spears told a California court on July 14, 2021. She said that he was ruining her life, and in previous testimony she claimed that a team led by her father controlled her schedule, prevented her from having another baby and bullied her.
HealthCosmopolitan

The Best Birth Control Holders to Keep Your Pills Secure and Organized

Raise your hand if you take birth control pills and constantly have the flimsy lil packets they come in laying around everywhere and anywhere because it doesn't have a proper home. Yep, I feel ya. This was me AS HELL before I jumped into the IUD life. But my point is having your BC in a proper case will not only keep them in a more secure and organized place, but it'll also add a layer of privacy. And believe me, you're definitely not alone if you've ever felt awk or uncomfy taking your pill when you're out and about. (With that I say, normalize taking contraceptive pills wherever!!)
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
CancerPosted by
SELF

Country Singer Ashley Monroe Reveals She Was Diagnosed With a Rare Form of Cancer

Country star Ashley Monroe has been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer affecting her blood cells and bone marrow. The singer-songwriter revealed the news on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos taken since she found out she received her cancer diagnosis. The photos capture moments of Monroe with her supportive friends and family, for whom she is “overwhelmed with gratitude.” In the caption, Monroe gave details about how she found out she was sick, how the disease is affecting her life, and her treatment plan moving forward.
Collegeskingsvillerecord.com

Birth Control and Blood Clots: What College Students Should Know

(StatePoint) As college students gear up to return to campus, they will have long lists of things they need, or need to take care of, before they leave. One item that might be overlooked is their healthcare. While items like bandages and cold medicines always make the grade, women heading...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Just Released a Warning That You Shouldn't Eat This Right Now

No matter what your culinary abilities are, cooking is as much about putting flavors together as it is making sure your food is safe to eat. But despite knowing the dangers of eating raw or undercooked food, it's not all that rare for people to taste test their recipe as they prepare their dish. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just warned that there's one food in particular you shouldn't be eating right now to avoid a potentially serious illness. Read on to see what you might want to pull from your pantry.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Can COVID be transmitted through farting?

Last week, British ministers made the headlines with wild claims that COVID could potentially be spread through flatulence. Their serious concerns may be hilarious to some people, but it’s not an entirely bizarre theory. How is COVID transmitted?. By now, everyone is aware that COVID is transmitted through tiny droplets...

Comments / 1

Community Policy