Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Some Queens Neighborhoods, Activists Calling for More
New York City is getting its first curbside charging stations for electric vehicles — but many activists want more stations than what has been allotted for Queens. The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced in June that it would install 120 curbside charging ports in 23 neighborhoods across the five boroughs by October through a partnership with Con Edison and FLO, the maker of the chargers.flushingpost.com
