The SUV craze led to many manufacturers turning away from tradition in order to capitalize on the demand for luxury and performance SUVs. As a result, vehicles like the Bentley Bentayga spawned. The model is largely believed to be the brand’s first SUV. What most people don’t know, however, is that there was another SUV wearing the Bentley badge back as early as 1996. That said, because the model was specially commissioned and wasn’t part of the brand’s official lineup, very few people actually know about its existence. Luckily for you, we are here to tell you all about it.