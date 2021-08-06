Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When people woke up today many believed it was just a cloudy day when they didn’t see the sun in the east. What they thought were clouds was actually smoke returning to Sothern Idaho. Doctor Eric Cassidy, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, says with the early fire season they have seen a bump in people coming in with lung issues such as COPD and asthma, which they think could be contributed to the smoke.