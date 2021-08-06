Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID

By Layne Rabe
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When people woke up today many believed it was just a cloudy day when they didn’t see the sun in the east. What they thought were clouds was actually smoke returning to Sothern Idaho. Doctor Eric Cassidy, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, says with the early fire season they have seen a bump in people coming in with lung issues such as COPD and asthma, which they think could be contributed to the smoke.

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Idaho#Air Filters#Smoke#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Kathy Hochul will take over as governor of New York in 2 weeks. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned yesterday, stating that his resignation would take effect in 14 days. As a result his Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will assume the position – making her the first female governor of New York.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 6

Community Policy