The towering artworks are free to see right in front of Tokyo Station until September 5. This summer, you can see two large-scale outdoor artworks by father-and-daughter artists Tadanori Yokoo and Mimi Yokoo. Titled Super Wall Art Tokyo, the event is part of the Tokyo Tokyo Festival Special 13. The murals grace a pair of office buildings right in front of Tokyo Station in the city’s Marunouchi district and were created under the theme of Cosmo Power. It took over two months to attach more than 2,000 individual sheets to the towers to make the beautiful murals.