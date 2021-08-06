Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wildfire, Which Powers Microsoft CashBack, Raises Millions In Funding

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfire Systems, a financial technology platform powering reward and loyalty programs, announced $15 million in Series A venture capital investment co-led by TTV Capital and QED Investors. New investors include B Capital, the George Kaiser Family Foundation, and Daher Capital, which are joined by existing investors Mucker Capital, Bonfire Ventures,...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Bing#Cashback#Systems#Ttv Capital#Qed Investors#B Capital#Daher Capital#Mucker Capital#Bonfire Ventures#Bam Ventures#Eventful#Cbs#Honey#Rakuten#Marriott#Cpc#Cpm#Acorn#Cashback#Social Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
Businesscryptopotato.com

PayPal Co-Founder Warns: Get Ready for Big Tech ‘No Buy’ List

One of PayPal’s co-founders warned of a potential ‘no buy’ list created by big tech companies. PayPal’s co-founder, David Sacks, recently warned that big tech companies and political operatives are on the verge of creating a “No-Buy” list for controversial creators, platforms, and firms. Cryptocurrency was invented in part to solve problems like this.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Hires AIG’s Blattner-Hoyle to Lead Trade Finance; QBE Names AXA XL’s France as Head of Property, Europe

This edition of International People Moves covers appointments at two insurers: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and QBE European Operations. A summary of these new hires follows here. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Names Blattner-Hoyle to Lead Trade Finance. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announced the appointment of Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle as global head...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Multi-Chain Browser Wallet Liquality Raises $7 Million in Funding Round

Liquality, the first multi-chain browser extension crypto wallet with built-in atomic swaps, has announced the successful conclusion of a $7 million funding round. The round was led by Hashed and Galaxy Venture Capital, with additional investors including White Star Capital, Accomplice, Jump Capital, and Coinbase Ventures. Liquality’s mission is to...
Technologymartechseries.com

Hospitality Tech Startup SendSquared Raises $1 Million in Seed Funding

The company’s marketing platform helps hotels and resorts increase bookings and maintain more control over pricing and capacity. SendSquared, a marketing communications technology platform for the hospitality industry, announced today the closing of $1 million in seed round funding by Cobalt Capital Partners, a Minneapolis-based private equity firm. Marketing Technology...
Internetmediapost.com

Salesforce Launches Content Streaming Service: Salesforce+

CRM provider Salesforce has unveiled a streaming service featuring content for all industries and businesses. The new service, Salesforce+, includes live experiences, original series, podcasts and other types of programming that viewers can customize, Salesforce says. “Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for...
MarketsPosted by
Boston Business Journal

A conversation with fintech platform Marstone's CEO

Marstone, a fintech platform that automates the investing process for retail clients and reduces back-office costs for financial institutions that offer it, recently announced the second closing of a $5 million Series A investment round. The Providence-based company has now raised more than $20 million in total funding. The Florida-based...
Businessaithority.com

Neuron7.ai Emerges From Stealth Mode, Raises $4.2 Million In Seed Funding To Pioneer Industry-Focused Service Intelligence

Company is part of a new class of start-ups using artificial intelligence to transform customer service. Amid the broad proliferation of devices and data in our homes and businesses, Neuron7.ai, a new cloud-software company focused on the new category of service intelligence, has emerged from stealth mode and announced a seed investment of $4.2 million from Nexus Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

VuNet Systems' is revolutionizing digital transactions

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): Paying for a hotel room with a credit card, getting a new TV on a debit card, or paying for vegetables on the street via a mobile wallet: digital payments are omnipresent in the everyday life of Indians and have dramatically changed consumer behaviour in the country.
Businessmediapost.com

LiveRamp CEO Talks About Why He Hired Microsoft Search Guru Pann

Product development roles not only require the ability to innovate, but to mentor emerging talent. Scott Howe, CEO at LiveRamp, believes David Pann, former vice president of Microsoft Advertising, is the perfect guy for a job that opened after Anneka Gupta, former president and head of products and platforms, left the company in July.
Economyaithority.com

Moove Raises $23 Million Series a Funding to Democratize Vehicle Ownership in Africa

African mobility fintech start up provides revenue-based vehicle financing, empowering individuals across Africa to own their own vehicle. Moove, an African mobility fintech, announced that it has raised $23 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Speedinvest and Left Lane Capital, with participation from DCM, Clocktower Technology Ventures, thelatest.ventures, LocalGlobe, Tekton, FJ Labs, Palm Drive Capital, Roka Works, KAAF Investments, Spartech Ventures, Class 5 Global, and Victoria van Lennep, co-founder of Lendable. Africa specialist, Verod Kepple Africa Ventures, and one of Moove’s existing lenders, Emso Asset Management, also joined the round. This brings Moove’s total funding to $68.2 million, including $28.2M in equity and $40.0M in debt. Moove is the first investment in Africa for many of its U.S. VC backers, underscoring the opportunity for a platform like Moove to address the continent’s vehicle financing gap.
Businessmediapost.com

TechnologyAdvice Acquires TechRepublic, Enlarges News Source For Developers

TechRepublic, an information provider for IT decision makers, serving 18 million registered users, has been acquired by B2B service company TechnologyAdvice. Terms were not disclosed. The deal follows TechnologyAdvice’s acquisition of Quinstreet's B2B media business unit and further positions the firm in the B2B media space. TechRepublic provides forums, articles,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paysafe Appoints Chirag Patel To Lead Its Digital Wallets Division

Paysafe (PSFE) , a leading specialized payments platform, today announced it has appointed international payments executive, Chirag Patel, as CEO of its global Digital Wallets business. Patel will report directly into Group CEO, Philip McHugh, when he joins the company in early September. Paysafe's digital wallet solutions, which include Skrill...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Blocktrade Raises $25.8 Million in Funding from Venture Capitalists

Blocktrade is going to invest the new capital into developing its internal operations as it borders on security, market making and fiat-onramps. Blocktrade, a Luxembourg-based digital asset trading platform, has pulled funding from investors in a Series A capital raise in which the firm amassed $25.8 million (22 million euros). As reported by CoinTelegraph, the company made the announcement on Tuesday, and refused to mention the investors who participated in the round.
Businesscalifornianewswire.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businessfinextra.com

Digital asset banking startup Greengage raises £2.5 million

Greengage, which plans to become the first digital asset merchant bank, today announced the addition of its first institutional investment receiving a commitment of £2.5 million from Gibraltar-based portfolio firm, IOVlabs. This latest investment will support Greengage’s ongoing expansion, technology developments and team growth, including the hire of a new...
Marketsaithority.com

Messari Raises $21 Million in Series A Funding

Point72 Ventures makes its first crypto-related investment in Messari. The growth round will help Messari triple engineering and research headcount, accelerate the expansion of its global market intelligence platform, and introduce new token governance tools. Messari, a leading crypto market intelligence company, announced it has closed $21 million in Series...
Hair CarePosted by
Black Enterprise

Afrocenchix, A Black Haircare Company, Raised $1.2 Million In Funding Backed By Google–Here’s Their Pitch Deck

Rachael Twumasi-Corson and Joycelyn Mate started Afrocenchix in 2011 to help with their alopecia, but the two Black women ended up with much more. In their search to deal with their hair issues, the pair found many of the haircare products available for Black women contained artificial and toxic chemicals. Twumasi-Corson and Mate built Afrocenchix from the ground up, establishing themselves with their small customer base with products including its sulfate-free shampoo and a silicone-free conditioner.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Indexing protocol Nakji Network raises $8.8 million in SAFT funding

Nakji Network, an indexing protocol for organizing blockchain data, has raised $8.8 million in a funding round. Nakji is looking to expand its team and launch the protocol in the near future, co-founder David Kim told The Block. Nakji Network, an indexing protocol for organizing blockchain data, has raised $8.8...

Comments / 0

Community Policy