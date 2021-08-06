Cancel
Barbie honors six women for pandemic efforts

 4 days ago

One-of-a-kind Barbie's to honor heroic efforts in COVID-19 fight. Mattel is honoring six women who fought on the frontlines against the pandemic, as part of the company's #ThankYouHeroes program.

Health
Society
Public Health
Societycoolmompicks.com

Barbie honors real-life healthcare heroes and wow, more stories like this please.

If the Barbie #ThankYouHeroes initiative isn’t the epitome of our times, in the best possible way, I don’t know what is. Barbie has added all kinds of famous role models to their collection in recent years, and now they’re honoring some global women that you may not have heard of, but are just as admirable as any Olympic athlete or famous artist.
Public Healthcountry1037fm.com

Pandemic Barbie? Mattel Launches New Vaccinologist Barbie Doll

Would you buy your child a pandemic Barbie? You’ll have a chance to. It’s called the ‘Vaccinologist Barbie’. The vaccine scientist who developed one of the coronavirus vaccines has been honored with her own Barbie Doll. Mattel has made a new Barbie based on Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford professor who designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It’s part of a new series of Barbie figures meant to inspire young girls to pursue STEM careers. While it’s definitely a new career for Barbie, I remember having doctor and vet Barbie’s growing up so these STEM careers are nothing new. Although this doll looks like Gilbert and not your typical Barbie doll. Mattel has also created dolls based on 5 other women. These are based on healthcare workers Amy O’Sullivan and Dr. Audrey Cruz, a Canadian doctor and campaigner Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Brazilian biomedical researcher Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, and Dr. Kirby White, an Australian medic responsible for creating a reusable gown for frontline workers. Would you purchase a pandemic Barbie? While I absolutely support the motivation behind these dolls, I’m trying to forget the pandemic not have a reminder of it.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Barbie doll launched in honor of one of the creators of the AstraZeneca vaccine

The toy maker Mattel has created a Barbie doll in honor of Sarah Gilbert, a professor at the University of Oxford who participated in the creation of the British vaccine against the coronavirus. The figure is one of a range of copies to commemorate women who work in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem, for its acronym in English).
BusinessCBS Austin

Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls

(CNN Newsource) - Mattel has unveiled six new Barbie dolls to honor individuals leading the fight against COVID-19. These one-of-a-kind dolls feature the likeness of:. Amy O'Sullivan, a nurse who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn and became ill herself. Doctor Audrey Sue Cruz, an Asian-American physician who helped...
Oxford, NESand Hills Express

Barbie debuts doll honoring Oxford COVID-19 vaccine creator

▶ Watch Video: Will AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine get approved in U.S.?. Professor Sarah Gilbert played a crucial role in developing one of the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines — and now, her likeness is being immortalized by one of the world’s leading toymakers. Mattel announced Wednesday it created a Barbie doll...
TennisPosted by
newschain

6 inspirational women who have been honoured with Barbie dolls

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert has become the latest extraordinary woman to be honoured with her own lookalike Barbie doll. The Oxford vaccine co-creator said she hoped the Mattel toy, which wears a navy blue trouser suit, would inspire girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics: “My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist.”
Scienceluxurylaunches.com

New Barbie dolls honor Covid-19 heroes including British vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert

It’s high time our role models changed from dainty princesses to dashing damsels. And furthering on this prerogative is Barbie-maker Mattel with a new line of coronavirus-fighting dolls. As part of the new collection, British Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the co-creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, will be also honored with her own barbie.
Scienceparentherald.com

Barbie Releases 6 New Dolls Celebrating the 'Heroes of the Pandemic'

Mattel has come out with six new models of Barbie dolls to honor the "Heroes of the Pandemic," who are experts in their field and have made "tremendous sacrifices" in the name of public health. In a statement, senior vice president of Barbie & Dolls, Lisa McKnight, said they want...
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Barbie dolls honoring medical worker heroes of COVID released

ATLANTA — Six Barbie dolls modeled after real-life medical workers have been released, in a nod to the heroes of the COVID pandemic. Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, made the announcement this week that it would donate $5 for each of the dolls sold at Target to the First Responders Children's Foundation.
Las Vegas, NVoffthestrip.com

Las Vegas Dr. Audrey Cruz Honored By Barbie Doll Tribute

Mattel’s Inc. #ThankYouHeroes includes local physician. 8 News Now shared the exciting news that Las Vegas physician, Dr. Audrey Cruz, was fashioned into a Barbie Doll in honor of her contributions as she continues fighting COVID-19. As the world collectively experiences hardships due to the virus, this uplifting news is a welcomed breath of fresh air. Mattel Inc.’s #ThankYouHeroes is a program featuring unsung heroes working on the frontlines to save lives and treat patients battling COVID. Dr. Audrey Cruz and all the frontline workers sacrificing their own safety to care for others does not go unnoticed and this program aims to show them appreciation for their noble work.
Brooklyn, NYNews 12

Wyckoff Heights nurse honored by Mattel with Barbie doll

Mattel is honoring front-line medical workers, and a local nurse from Wyckoff Heights is among them. Amy O’Sullivan is a nurse who treated Brooklyn’s first COVID-19 patient. The patient needed to be intubated, and O’Sullivan helped. A few weeks later, the patient recovered and was able to get back to...
