TOKYO (KXAN) — Allyson Felix has more Olympic medals than any female track athlete this country has ever seen. Felix won the bronze medal in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, her fifth Games, with a time of 49.46 seconds. It’s Felix’s 10th medal of her incredible career, and it’s not only the most of any woman in US history but it’s tied with Carl Lewis for most of any US track athlete of all-time.