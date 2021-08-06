Cancel
Family Relationships

Ten Productivity Hacks for the Entrepreneur Mom

By Elle Clarke
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen own 12.3 million businesses in the United States. To put things in perspective, there were around 402,000 female-owned businesses in 1972. And this percentage is only expected to grow in the coming years, according to woman-owned business statistics. As women, we wear so many hats; wife, mother, sister, and...

JobsInc.com

6 Surprising Hacks to Make You More Productive Every Day

Productivity is a prized attribute among business professionals because time is money, money is time, and everyone wants to get more stuff done faster without compromising their work. To become more productive and get the most out of a day, consider the best tricks of the most successful people. Managing...
Mental HealthThrive Global

5 Ways to Overcome Stress While Writing Your CDR

These Quick Strategies Can Help You Focus and Increase Productivity. Writing a Competency Demonstration Report (CDR) for Engineers Australia is a challenging and stressful task for most engineers who apply for Migration Skills Assessment through CDR pathway. It involves a lot of hard work including research, studying the requirements, writing career episodes, proofreading, and preparing the summary statement.
HealthThrive Global

Calm Yourself With These Stress Reducing Tips

Stress is common among people, and it has become mandatory for people who are working. However, if you run a business and wander as an entrepreneur, you need not doubt that whether you will get affected by stress. Business owners like John Abio, who manage countless business activities will be prone to mental stress, and their success factors depend on their ability to overcome this stress during their activities. Although stress is mandatory, you need not fear it as you can easily reduce it even during critical situations. If you take some necessary steps and work with a particular mindset, you can prevent stress also. For a businessman, several factors will be standing in the queue to give stress. So, it is mandatory to know these causes and the ways to reduce stress together. In this article, let us discuss some of the causes of stress for entrepreneurs along with the ways to reduce it or stand away from it in brief.
Economyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Money Mindset: How to Develop a Mental Framework Aligned with Success

What’s the difference between having a growth mindset, and just being a really hard worker? Let's start with the operational definition of growth mindset. Carol Dweck, who first coined the term growth mindset, defines it in a Harvard Business Review article as, “Individuals who believe their talents can be developed (through hard work, good strategies, and input from others) have a growth mindset.”
EconomyCMSWire

The Role of Serendipity in Marketing Results

You know the saying “correlation does not equal causation”? Marketers are infamous for equating correlation and causation. We’ll see an improvement in a marketing campaign and work backwards to find the correlation, then assign causation to the result. We used one designer during the first campaign and it bombed. We brought on a new designer for the next campaign and voila! The campaign exceeded expectations.
IndonesiaThrive Global

Interview With Jesslyn Gabriella; How To Avoid Stress & Build a Successful Habit.

Jesslyn immigrated to the United States from Indonesia 11 years ago when she was 17. She had always dreamed of owning her own F&B business and fast forward 10 years later, she was finally able to open her own restaurant together with her husband and their business partners. She also dreams to empower women to be the best version of themselves!
Small BusinessThrive Global

Viktoria Altman: “Don’t go into business with friends”

Don’t go into business with friends. Every time I go into business with friends it explodes in my face. In fact, every failure I could think of occurred because I was in business with a friend. I am not sure what it is — but the people who make the best friends usually make the worst business partners. And I’m not alone, most business owners will tell you not to get involved with friends (or even worse, partners). Never again — until next time, but hopefully never again.
FitnessThrive Global

National Wellness Month

August is National Wellness Month, a time to focus on self-care which is a necessity not a luxury for optimal wellbeing both physically and emotionally. Try these four healthy ways to celebrate National Wellness Month:. 1. Pay attention to your body and breath. Stress can interfere with your breathing, and...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Larissa Rydin of Tiltify: “The best advice I can give to women leaders is “don’t be afraid””

The best advice I can give to women leaders is “don’t be afraid”. Don’t be afraid to share your ideas, don’t be afraid to take risks, don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo, and don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself and those you oversee. And most importantly, don’t let years of hearing the words “you won’t be able to” translate into “I can’t. When they underestimate you, go out there and prove them wrong.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Stress Less While Working From Home With These 5 Tips

Working from home is becoming a preferred option by many people wishing to establish a better work-life balance, carve out more time for themselves, and save the commute. Rather than spending a long time in traffic, paying for parking, and missing your children’s school events, you can work from the comfort of your home while often being able to set the hours that suit you the best.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Grey Divorce: What It Is and 5 Tips to Navigate It

It’s a common, albeit sad, statistic that roughly half of all marriages end in divorce. But what’s surprising is that while the divorce rate has gone down or risen only slightly among younger age groups, for adults ages 50 and older it has nearly doubled in the past 25 years according to Pew Research Center. Here’s what you should know about “grey divorce” and how to navigate it.
YogaThrive Global

3 Practical Ways to Practise How to Go With the Flow

Every person experiences a phase in life where they feel confused, stressed, demotivated, and everything that they’re not supposed to be. And it’s okay to be a little intimidated when you feel that way. But you have to find a way to deal with such feelings. The best way to...
LifestyleThrive Global

How to Increase Your Energy Without Coffee

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption. This week’s content is here. It...
YogaThrive Global

3 Self-Care Activities for the Body that Soothe the Stressed-Out Mind

It’s safe to say that 2020 hit the nation (myself included) incredibly hard. Between new daily schedules like working from home to health-related worries, stress levels went through the roof. Dealing with the new normal was difficult, and it was so important for me to establish easy activities and routines to keep my stress at a manageable level.
EconomyThrive Global

Alejandra Marqués Méndez: “Self-worth is not related to your achievements”

Self-worth is not related to your achievements. This is one of the biggest mistakes people and especially perfectionists tend to do, associating self-worth to their achievements. So the first thing you need to be aware of is that you are so much more than what you do, what you have, and what you have accomplished. Self-worth should come from the inside. For all the things that make you who you are. For your being, instead of your doing.
Economyhumblemusings.com

Qualities You Must Master in Order to Foster Entrepreneurial Success

Did you know that there are around 582 million entrepreneurs around the world?. If you’re dreaming of running your own business, you’re definitely not alone! It’s hard not to see the appeal of the freedom and satisfaction that comes with being your own boss. But, gaining entrepreneurial success is by...
TechnologyThrive Global

Digital Detox for busy people

“There is no greater wealth in this world than peace of mind.”. I am a digital marketer and often intrigued by the effects of social media on our minds and life. After studying various reports and analyzing them on myself, I wasn’t really surprised by the magnitude of the impact. In my childhood, I spent a LOT of time listening to music on my walkman (you know the one that played music with cassettes) and the music would instantly take me to another world and provide a great break from the stress of exams and homework. And now I find not just myself but almost everyone CONSUMED in their phones or other screens, constantly looking at them through the day be it at work or while with friends and family. But it doesn’t feel like a break away from stress anymore.

