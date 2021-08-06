Cancel
Town of Oakland Sewer Line Replacement

The Town of Oakland just received notice that the Sewer Line Replacement Project will begin on Monday, August 9th. Work on the project will begin on Second Street at Center Street and will continue north on Second Street to Omar Street. There will unfortunately be temporary traffic disruptions and detours to normal traffic flow. Portions of Second Street will be closed and parking for visitors to the Library and other businesses as well as parking for residences along the project route will be limited since the sewer line is mainly in the middle of Second Street. In addition, water and sewer customers are being warned that they may experience temporary water and/or sewer service disruptions.

