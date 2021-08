Have you ever played a game and walked right past a character in the background thinking “Wow, they must feel so sad and underappreciated?” Well not anymore!. Announced today, Xbox Game Pass and “Free Guy” are proud to present the first-ever Xbox Game Pass Non-Player Character (NPC) Awards to celebrate and honor the greatest unsung heroes in video games. This comes ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. theatrical release of “Free Guy” on August 13, 2021, about a bank teller named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) who realizes he’s in an open world video game that will soon go offline.