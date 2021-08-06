Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

Daily Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 6th, 2021

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day, the Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yavapai County, AZ
Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Health
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Chino Valley, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Covid 19#Health Clinics#Chino#Www Yavapai Us Chs#Covid#Www Yavapai U S C H S#Spectrum Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy