'The Suicide Squad' Snags $4.1 Million on Thursday for Best R-Rated Pandemic Opening

As we approach the end of this experimental summer movie season and look ahead through 2021, this weekend was truly the last chance for Warner Brothers to prove that their hybrid HBO Max was not going to be a total bust. (Everyone should know that Dune has a very specialized audience, and, okay, maybe fans have shrugged off whatever beefs they have with the Matrix sequels to give the fourth one a shot.) It is conceivably possible that Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be the only film on the studio’s slate to hit what is shaping up to be a very exclusive $100 million club this year. This weekend was the studio’s best shot at a second slot in that club and as the dust settles it’s starting to look like no film was probably held back more from its potential this summer than James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.