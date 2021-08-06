'The Suicide Squad' Snags $4.1 Million on Thursday for Best R-Rated Pandemic Opening
Last night, audiences got the first chance to see The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's antihero comic book movie. The film drew in $4.1 million, which currently makes it the biggest opening for an R-rated movie during the pandemic so far. It is also impressive considering that The Suicide Squad will be part of WarnerMedia's dual release, so the film also debuted on HBO Max early yesterday at the same time as the theatrical premiere.collider.com
