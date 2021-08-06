Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Suicide Squad' Snags $4.1 Million on Thursday for Best R-Rated Pandemic Opening

By Kristen Santer
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, audiences got the first chance to see The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's antihero comic book movie. The film drew in $4.1 million, which currently makes it the biggest opening for an R-rated movie during the pandemic so far. It is also impressive considering that The Suicide Squad will be part of WarnerMedia's dual release, so the film also debuted on HBO Max early yesterday at the same time as the theatrical premiere.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
John Cena
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Flula Borg
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Pandemic#Warnermedia#Jungle Cruise#F9#Javelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Story Behind Why Harley Quinn No Longer Has Her ‘Rotten’ Tattoo In The Suicide Squad

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When a comic book property is adapted into a movie or television show, it’s to be expected that creative liberties will be taken with translating said property from the printed page to the screen, including with how characters look. In the case of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, among the ways she distinguished herself from her comic book counterpart when she debuted in 2016’s Suicide Squad was boasting a number of tattoos, including the word “Rotten” being inked across her right cheek. However, if you pay attention while watching the now-released The Suicide Squad, you’ll notice “Rotten” is nowhere to be found on Harley’s face.
New York City, NYPosted by
Action News Jax

With coronavirus rising, 'The Suicide Squad' opens softly

NEW YORK — (AP) — Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic, the delta variant of the coronavirus and in-home streaming. The latest casualty: James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," a critically acclaimed, carnage-ridden would-be smash that disappointed with $26.5 million in estimated ticket sales.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Suicide Squad

David Ayer Blasts ‘Suicide Squad’: “The Studio Cut Is Not My Movie”. Suicide Squad director David Ayer is taking his criticism of the released version of his comic book film to a new level. With James Gunn’s upcoming reboot The Suicide Squad drawing early…. James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige Was...
MoviesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Made $100 Million Less In Its Opening Weekend Than the First Film

In 2016, Suicide Squad opened to disastrous reviews and absolutely incredible box office numbers. In its first weekend in theaters, that DC Comics adaptation earned $133.6 million in the U.S. alone. Still, the movie did not go over well with many fans, and despite all that revenue — the film ultimately made $746 million worldwide — it took years to figure out how to make the inevitable sequel.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

The Suicide Squad is the highest-rated DC movie on Rotten Tomatoes

The reviews are in and The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes score is the highest yet for any DC Comics movie, including the beloved likes of Wonder Woman and The Dark Knight. As of the time of writing, there are currently 47 The Suicide Squad reviews and the majority are highly positive, including ones from the likes of Empire, CinemaBlend, Entertainment Weekly, and Variety.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Targets $30 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

“The Suicide Squad” will storm the domestic box office, with the Warner Bros. R-rated superhero adventure on track to generate more than $30 million in its opening weekend. As the only new movie to debut nationwide, “The Suicide Squad” won’t have much competition to top the charts in North America....
MoviesThe Independent

The Suicide Squad viewers ‘shocked’ by DC film’s age rating

The Suicide Squad viewers are expressing confusion over the film’s age certificate due to the film’s violent content. James Gunn released the ensemble film last week to huge acclaim, with many calling it the greatest DC Extended Universe (DCEU) move to date. However, some who have seen the film in...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Let's Talk R-Rated Superhero Movies for a Second

As you might expect from the film's initial red band teaser trailer, The Suicide Squad carries a hard R rating. Those who've already seen the movie tout the film's blood and guts as a major shock factor, and ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis says it's "violent as hell, raunchy, and unforgiving" and allows James Gunn to be "fully unleashed." He even describes it as overwhelming at times.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Eyeing $70M Opening Weekend Worldwide

Box office forecasts say DC’s The Suicide Squad will open to around $70 million worldwide at the box office in its opening weekend. There was a period earlier this summer where box office figures appeared to be inching closer to average based on what we saw from F9 and Black Widow. However, the delta variant has posed to be a threat despite rising vaccinations. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is the next major release, and what’s successful is hard to judge at the moment.
MoviesPosted by
B100

Five Ways ‘The Suicide Squad’ Contradicts the First Film

James Gunn has repeatedly insisted his The Suicide Squad is not a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. “Frankly, the weirdness of doing a sequel that’s not a sequel was part of the appeal of it,” he said during one widely quoted interview. Wikipedia (which is never wrong) describes The Suicide Squad as a “standalone sequel,” whatever that means.
MoviesKPBS

‘The Suicide Squad’ Delivers Super Anti-Hero, R-Rated Fun

"The Suicide Squad" has reassembled for a new movie and DC finally got everything right. "The Suicide Squad" is a follow up (perhaps more like a reboot, but whatever) to the 2016 "Suicide Squad" (note that this film is missing "The" from the title, apparently studios think changing an article in the title can make a difference), which was awful.
MoviesEmory Wheel

‘The Suicide Squad’ is classic comic book fun

In the opening scene of “The Suicide Squad,” an old man (Michael Rooker) with long gray hair bounces a handball around a prison yard. With superhuman strength, he chucks the ball at a sparrow that landed nearby, reducing it to a bloody stain on the concrete. Out walks Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), a higher-up at a secret government agency. She reveals the man to be Savant, a low-level supervillain, and convinces him to join her so-called Suicide Squad, a team of obscure villains punished with the task of carrying out government missions, in exchange for 10 years off his sentence.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Estimated Opening Box Office Revealed

The Suicide Squad's opening weekend box office has been revealed, and it's looking like James Gunn's version of the franchise will get off to a nice (if not modest) start. Industry projections track The Suicide Squad for a $30-40 million opening weekend, domestically. That may seem low for a major comic book movie if measuring by old box office metrics; but in the post-pandemic world, Warner Bros. is looking at Suicide Squad to do more than just generate ticket sales. It seems like this film's opening will be one of the more muddled and confusing ones of 2021, for a number of reasons...
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Reveals The Suicide Squad Alternate Ending and the Character He Couldn’t Kill

Warner Bros. gave James Gunn carte blanche to kill off anyone he wanted in his supervillain-slaughtering The Suicide Squad, but there's one character Gunn says he "just couldn't kill" — so he changed the ending of the movie. Spoilers for The Suicide Squad. When Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits a new Task Force X for a suicide mission to infiltrate the dictator-controlled Corto Maltese and destroy "Project Starfish," she assembles a squad of expendable supervillains like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the assassin Bloodsport (Idris Elba). The mission becomes the Suicide Squad vs. Starro — a planet-conquering alien starfish — and the creature crushes the pitiful Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) before it's toppled by the rats controlled by Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior).
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad disappoints at the box office

It seemed like The Suicide Squad might be one of the highest grossing movies of the year, but it has debuted with low numbers. Despite being the highest grossing R-rated film in a pandemic era, the debut of The Suicide Squad in theaters it has been disappointing. Especially since your budget is very large and it may not end up being profitable. So far, it has raised about $ 72 million worldwide, of which $ 26 million has been in the United States. But it is below the collection of other films such as Black widow O Fast and Furious 9.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: The Suicide Squad Opens with $26.5 Million As Industry Considers Impact of Streaming and Variants

As we approach the end of this experimental summer movie season and look ahead through 2021, this weekend was truly the last chance for Warner Brothers to prove that their hybrid HBO Max was not going to be a total bust. (Everyone should know that Dune has a very specialized audience, and, okay, maybe fans have shrugged off whatever beefs they have with the Matrix sequels to give the fourth one a shot.) It is conceivably possible that Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be the only film on the studio’s slate to hit what is shaping up to be a very exclusive $100 million club this year. This weekend was the studio’s best shot at a second slot in that club and as the dust settles it’s starting to look like no film was probably held back more from its potential this summer than James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy