Peacemaker: Release Date, Cast and More

When a comic book property is adapted into a movie or television show, it's to be expected that creative liberties will be taken with translating said property from the printed page to the screen, including with how characters look. In the case of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, among the ways she distinguished herself from her comic book counterpart when she debuted in 2016's Suicide Squad was boasting a number of tattoos, including the word "Rotten" being inked across her right cheek. However, if you pay attention while watching the now-released The Suicide Squad, you'll notice "Rotten" is nowhere to be found on Harley's face.