Public Health Officials Announce 16,742 New Cases Of Coronavirus Over Past Week
More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 30, 2021. More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.effinghamradio.com
