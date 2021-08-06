Public Health Officials Announce 16,742 New Cases Of Coronavirus Over Past Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,110 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths. It’s the third time this week the state’s daily coronavirus case counts have topped 1,000. Before this week, the state hadn’t surpassed 1,000 daily COVID cases since May. This brings the statewide total to 1,224,500 cases and 27,850 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 473 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 101 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,613,138 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,704,720 people are fully vaccinated. So far,...