Public Health Officials Announce 16,742 New Cases Of Coronavirus Over Past Week

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 30, 2021. More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 320 New Coronavirus Cases In Past 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 320 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 196 are confirmed and 124 are probable cases. There have been 7,332 total hospitalizations and 103,378 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,005. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports Over 1,100 New Cases For 3rd Time This Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,110 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths. It’s the third time this week the state’s daily coronavirus case counts have topped 1,000. Before this week, the state hadn’t surpassed 1,000 daily COVID cases since May. This brings the statewide total to 1,224,500 cases and 27,850 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 473 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 101 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,613,138 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,704,720 people are fully vaccinated. So far,...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC just changed Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. Here’s why

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it had updated the COVID-19 data for Florida after the state’s own department of health contested the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker data. The CDC told Fox News that it would work with the Florida Department of Health to make sure the...
Illinois StateLake Geneva Regional News

COVID-19 cases up nearly 50% in Illinois over the past week

The number of new coronavirus cases in Illinois increased by nearly 50% during the week ending Friday compared with the previous week, state health officials said, the latest sign of a fourth wave of infections in the state that experts attribute to sluggish vaccination rates and the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Stateline

New State Laws Hamstring Public Health Officials

This is part four of Stateline’s 2021 Legislative Review. Although no one wants to see it happen, some state and local public health officials soon may recommend reinstating mask mandates, imposing curfews, limiting travel and even reclosing schools and businesses. But in numerous states, including many with low vaccination rates...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

Effingham County Health Department Announces 24 New Positive Cases

The Effingham County Health Department was notified of twenty-four new positive cases of Coronavirus Diseases (COVID-19). Positive case demographics are as follows:. With cases continuing to rise the Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to do their part to limit the spread of the Delta variant as the county prepares for children to return to school in a few weeks.
Tompkins County, NYithaca.com

59 new COVID cases in past week, Health Dept. issues indoor mask guidance

The Tompkins County Health Department reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of new positive cases over the past seven days to 59. This rise in cases is primarily attributed to several clusters related to large indoor gatherings and domestic travel. Out of an abundance of caution, TCHD is issuing a Health Advisory encouraging all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors around others.
Louisiana Statewestcentralsbest.com

La. COVID numbers: 21,543 cases confirmed over past week

NEW ORLEANS - With the delta variant of the coronavirus surging through Louisiana, the state recorded its highest number of new confirmed cases on record this week. A total of 21,543 people tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time over the past seven days, amounting to almost 580 more confirmed cases than during the worst week of the third wave in January. That includes 4,230 new confirmed cases reported on Friday.

