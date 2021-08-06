Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department Receive ‘Stop The Bleed’ Kits From T.J. Community Mission
Columbia, KY – Through a gift from the T.J. Community Mission Foundation, two local law enforcement agencies have received life-saving equipment and hands-on training to use when responding to potentially traumatic situations where a higher level of immediate healthcare is required. Both the Columbia Police Department and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office received “Stop the Bleed” kits, tourniquets, and instruction for each of their officers.www.935wain.com
