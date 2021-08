During its first season, Disney+'s Loki went literally all over space and time, but arguably the most whimsical and fun moments came in Episode 5, as Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief met a bunch of his other variants within The Void. The episode was absolutely packed with fun visual references, both to the MCU's past and to oddball real-world situations, and it thankfully unleashed Alligator Loki into an unwitting world. But for everything that showed up on the screen for the episode, there were definitely some fun bits that were snipped out of The Void along the way.